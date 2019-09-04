Stuart Dallas: Northern Ireland's friendly against Luxembourg vital for Germany preparation

Stuart Dallas believes a Northern Ireland win against Luxembourg would be perfect momentum to face Germany

Stuart Dallas believes winning Thursday's friendly against Luxembourg is vital to Northern Ireland's hopes of getting a result in Monday's crunch European Qualifier against Germany.

Michael O'Neill's side started their qualifying campaign with two wins against Belarus and Estonia, but know the bigger challenges are to come against Germany and Holland.

Thursday's friendly at Windsor Park, live on Sky Sports Premier League, could easily be overlooked but Dallas believes momentum is key.

"It's a game we want to win," Dallas said. "We've won four on the bounce now and we want to continue that winning feeling because it brings confidence.

"It also keeps that momentum going so we want to win against Luxembourg."

5:46 Paul Gilmour meets the director and one of the pupils at Northern Ireland's first full-time national academy that is funded by UEFA Paul Gilmour meets the director and one of the pupils at Northern Ireland's first full-time national academy that is funded by UEFA

Dallas has grown used to the pressure of expectation at Leeds as they continue to pursue promotion to the Premier League, but he said there is a similar feeling around Northern Ireland these days following their recent successes in reaching Euro 2016 and almost qualifying for the last World Cup.

"I think that has changed in recent years and now there are games we are expected to win and I think that's because we've had success," Dallas said.

"That's always good and it's a good pressure to have."

N Ireland vs Luxembourg Live on

Germany will bring star power with them to Windsor Park but Dallas said Northern Ireland would not be overawed by a team that has seen its world ranking slip to 15th - a relative slump given they were number one as recently as June 2018.

"We definitely don't fear them, we respect them," Dallas said. "We are under no illusions about how difficult it's going to be, it will be difficult.

"I think we have to believe we will get something from the game, there's no point in just having hope. I'm sure a sold-out Windsor Park will be bouncing.

"As an opposing player, that can be intimidating and the fans will play their part.

"In the home games you definitely always have a chance."