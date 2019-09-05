Northern Ireland 1-0 Luxembourg: Horror own goal gives hosts friendly win

Northern Ireland prepared for tough test against Germany with victory at Windsor Park

A horror own goal from Kevin Malget was enough to give an experimental Northern Ireland side a 1-0 victory over Luxembourg in their Windsor Park friendly.

Malget inexplicably headed into his own net eight minutes before half-time to settle a match short on quality as both sides looked to more important challenges to come on Monday.

For Northern Ireland, that is a Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany, a match which loomed large in Michael O'Neill's thinking as he sprung a few surprises in a youthful starting line-up.

0:45 After a melee in the area from a corner, Luxembourg's Kevin Malget inexplicably turns it into his own net from under the crossbar After a melee in the area from a corner, Luxembourg's Kevin Malget inexplicably turns it into his own net from under the crossbar

Cardiff defender Ciaron Brown - uncapped at any level and only called into Ian Baraclough's U21s squad last week - started and looked assured as O'Neill made eight changes to the side that beat Belarus in June.

N Ireland vs Germany Live on

Corry Evans, captain for the night, survived, along with goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Josh Magennis, but Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and Conor Washington did not even make the matchday squad.

Instead, the uncapped Bobby Burns, Alfie McCalmont and Ethan Galbraith took their places among the substitutes.

O'Neill's side would not manage a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, but they would take the lead before the break thanks to Malget's own goal.

Kevin Malget inexplicably headed into his own net eight minutes before half-time

George Saville headed the ball back into the mix after Luxembourg failed to deal with a corner. Though goalkeeper Moris beat Tom Flanagan to the ball, it span up before Malget inexplicably headed into his own goal.

Luxembourg were again stronger to start the second half, with Vincent Thill and Leandro Martins getting the first shots on target of the night, but neither tested Peacock-Farrell.

Liam Donnelly - who has scored eight goals in eight for Motherwell to start the season - came on in the second half for his second cap and almost got his first international goal soon after.

What's next?

Northern Ireland now host Germany in European Qualifiers Group C, live on Sky Sports Main Event on Monday at 7.45pm.