Euro 2020 qualifiers: How are England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Rep Ireland faring?

England have a 100 per cent record so far in qualifying

As we approach the midway stage of the European Qualifiers, which nations are edging towards next summer's tournament? And who is in danger of missing out?

Domestic football makes way for internationals this coming week, with a whole host of European Qualifiers being shown live on Sky Sports.

There are stern tests for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland coming up, and while England have two home matches to look forward to, Wales will look to make home advantage count against Azerbaijan on Friday.

Wales vs Azerbaijan Live on

How does qualifying work? The top two teams from each of the 10 groups will qualify, with the final four spaces decided via the play-offs in March. The teams in the play-offs will be decided by performances in 2018's Nations League group stages. England and Scotland are among the sides guaranteed a play-off opportunity if they fail to qualify automatically.

But how is each nation faring in their group? From the runaway leaders to the three-way ties at the top, we look at the state of play going into September's qualifiers…

Group A - England aim to stay perfect

2:08 England winger Jadon Sancho says his game is developing with Borussia Dortmund in Germany away from English media speculation about his future England winger Jadon Sancho says his game is developing with Borussia Dortmund in Germany away from English media speculation about his future

Coming up: September 7 - Kosovo vs Czech Republic, England vs Bulgaria; September 10 - Montenegro vs Czech Republic, England vs Kosovo

Having contested the Nations League Finals along with Portugal, the Netherlands and Switzerland, England are playing catch up in Group A - in terms of games, not points.

Going into their double-header at Wembley, Gareth Southgate's side are top with six points and are ahead of the Czech Republic - who have played a game more - based on the head-to-head ruling thanks to March's 5-0 win. Kosovo are a point adrift, while Montenegro and Bulgaria remain winless on two points having both played four matches.

Group A P W D L Pts England 2 2 0 0 6 Czech Republic 3 2 0 1 6 Kosovo 3 1 2 0 5 Montenegro 4 0 2 2 2 Bulgaria 4 0 2 2 2

Group B - Portugal down in fourth

0:09 Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says it feels 'amazing' to win the inaugural Nations League on home soil Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says it feels 'amazing' to win the inaugural Nations League on home soil

Coming up: September 7 - Lithuania vs Ukraine, Serbia vs Portugal; September 10 - Luxembourg vs Serbia, Lithuania vs Portugal

After two draws, Euro 2016 winners Portugal sit fourth in Group B, but two wins this month would see them leapfrog both Serbia and Luxembourg.

Ukraine sit top after an unbeaten start, and having drawn in Portugal, they will be confident of navigating through the remainder of the campaign relatively unscathed.

Group B P W D L Pts Ukraine 4 3 1 0 10 Luxembourg 4 1 1 2 4 Serbia 3 1 1 1 4 Portugal 2 0 2 0 2 Lithuania 3 0 1 2 1

Group C - Going gets tough for Northern Ireland

2:02 Northern Ireland enjoyed victory over Belarus last time out Northern Ireland enjoyed victory over Belarus last time out

Coming up: September 6 - Estonia vs Belarus, Germany vs Netherlands; September 9 - Northern Ireland vs Germany, Estonia vs Netherlands

N Ireland vs Germany Live on

Northern Ireland are standing head and shoulders above two European giants in Group C, but the second half of their campaign is set to get a whole lot tougher.

Having beaten Belarus and Estonia twice each, Northern Ireland have home and away fixtures against Germany and the Netherlands to come, and face the former at Windsor Park on September 9.

Germany are three points behind Northern Ireland having played a game less, while the Netherlands are nine points adrift. Germany host the Netherlands in a mouthwatering clash on Friday.

Group C P W D L Pts Northern Ireland 4 4 0 0 12 Germany 3 3 0 0 9 Netherlands 2 1 0 1 3 Belarus 4 0 0 4 0 Estonia 3 0 0 3 0

Group D - Republic of Ireland in a strong position

2:21 Republic of Ireland have enjoyed a solid start to their qualifying campaign Republic of Ireland have enjoyed a solid start to their qualifying campaign

Coming up: September 5 - Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland, Gibraltar vs Denmark; September 8 - Switzerland vs Gibraltar, Georgia vs Denmark

Live Euro 2020 Qualifiers Live on

After three wins and a draw, the Republic of Ireland are looking good at the midway stage of their qualifying campaign.

They face a stern test on Thursday when hosting Switzerland, who are six points behind in third having played just two games, but Mick McCarthy's side will know qualification is within their grasp with victory over the Swiss.

Group D P W D L Pts Rep of Ireland 4 3 1 0 10 Denmark 3 1 2 0 5 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 4 Georgia 4 1 0 3 3 Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 0

Group E - Wales face a fight

Wales face an uphill task to qualify for Euro 2020

Coming up: September 6 - Wales vs Azerbaijan, Slovakia vs Croatia; September 9 - Azerbaijan vs Croatia, Hungary vs Slovakia

Wales have it all to do in Group E. Ryan Giggs' side are currently fourth on three points, but will look to put the pressure on those ahead of them when hosting Azerbaijan on Friday night.

Hungary currently lead the way, but Slovakia and Croatia will both look to close the gap as the battle for the top two places heats up. Wales will be desperate to make it a four-horse race.

Group E P W D L Pts Hungary 4 3 0 1 9 Slovakia 3 2 0 1 6 Croatia 3 2 0 1 6 Wales 3 1 0 2 3 Azerbaijan 3 0 0 3 0

Group F - No catching Spain?

Coming up: September 5 - Romania vs Spain, Norway vs Malta, Faroe Islands vs Sweden; September 8 - Romania vs Malta, Sweden vs Norway, Spain vs Faroe Islands

Spain are flying high in Group F and while they will look to maintain their perfect start, it appears to be a case of who will join Robert Moreno's side in next summer's tournament.

Romania and Sweden are both five points behind Spain with six matchdays to go, while Norway are also contenders a further two points behind.

Group F P W D L Pts Spain 4 4 0 0 12 Sweden 4 2 1 1 7 Romania 4 2 1 1 7 Norway 4 1 2 1 5 Malta 4 1 0 3 3 Faroe Islands 4 0 0 4 0

Group G - Poles apart

Coming up: September 5 - Israel vs Macedonia; September 6 - Slovenia vs Poland, Austria vs Latvia; September 9 - Slovenia vs Israel, Poland vs Austria, Latvia vs Macedonia

Poland have a healthy five-point lead at the top of Group G after winning all four of their matches to date.

Besides bottom nation Latvia - who have lost every match - there are just three points separating Israel, Austria, Slovenia and Macedonia.

Group G P W D L Pts Poland 4 4 0 0 12 Israel 4 2 1 1 7 Austria 4 2 0 2 6 Slovenia 4 1 2 1 5 Macedonia 4 1 1 2 4 Latvia 4 0 0 4 0

Group H - France locked in mighty battle

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi replaced the injured Paul Pogba in France's squad

Coming up: September 7 - Iceland vs Moldova, Turkey vs Andorra, France vs Albania; September 10 - Moldova vs Turkey, France vs Andorra, Albania vs Iceland

Quite possibly the tightest group of all, with France, Turkey and Iceland all on nine points after three wins and a loss apiece, while Albania are not far behind on six points.

France's two September ties are at home, and while they will look to make that advantage count, Tukey will be eyeing sizeable victories themselves against Andorra and Moldova.

Group H P W D L Pts France 4 3 0 1 9 Turkey 4 3 0 1 9 Iceland 4 3 0 1 9 Albania 4 2 0 2 6 Moldova 4 1 0 3 3 Andorra 4 0 0 4 0

Group I - Scotland's testing September

2:57 Scotland were outclassed by Belgium earlier in the summer Scotland were outclassed by Belgium earlier in the summer

Coming up: September 6 - Cyprus vs Kazakhstan, Scotland vs Russia, San Marino vs Belgium; September 9 - Scotland vs Belgium, San Marino vs Cyprus, Russia vs Kazakhstan

Scotland vs Russia Live on

The good news. Scotland have two home games this month. The bad news. They are up against the top two in Group I, and know they will have to take something against either Belgium or Russia to maintain their push for a first major tournament since 1998.

Belgium have enjoyed a 100 per cent start, but Scotland's first focus will be on drawing level with Russia on nine points, while Kazakhstan remain very much in the mix.

Group I P W D L Pts Belgium 4 4 0 0 12 Russia 4 3 0 1 9 Kazakhstan 4 2 0 2 6 Scotland 4 2 0 2 6 Cyprus 4 1 0 3 3 San Marino 4 0 0 4 0

Group J - Italians doing the job

3:36 Italy have enjoyed a perfect start to their European Qualifiers Italy have enjoyed a perfect start to their European Qualifiers

Coming up: September 5 - Armenia vs Italy, Finland vs Greece, Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein; September 8 - Armenia vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, Greece vs Liechtenstein, Finland vs Italy

The seventh nation with a perfect record still are Italy, but Finland are not far behind on nine points, leaving the chasing pack with a job to do in the coming months.

Armenia, Greece and Bosnia & Herzegovina will all be hoping for slip-ups from the top two.

Group J P W D L Pts Italy 4 4 0 0 12 Finland 4 3 0 1 9 Armenia 4 2 0 2 6 Greece 4 1 1 2 4 Bosnia & Herz 4 1 1 2 4 Liechtenstein 4 0 0 4 0

European Qualifiers on Sky Sports

The Euro 2020 qualification stage resumes, with games live across Sky Sports channels and the Sky Sports Football red button.

Thursday

Armenia vs Italy - Thursday September 5, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 5pm

- Thursday September 5, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 5pm Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland - Thursday September 5, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix; kick-off 7.45pm

- Thursday September 5, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix; kick-off 7.45pm Romania vs Spain - Thursday September 5, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm

- Thursday September 5, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm Six other games on red button on Thursday - full schedule here

Friday

Estonia vs Belarus - Friday September 6, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 5pm

- Friday September 6, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 5pm Germany vs Netherlands - Friday September 6, live on Sky Sports Mix; kick-off 7.45pm

- Friday September 6, live on Sky Sports Mix; kick-off 7.45pm Scotland vs Russia - Friday September 6, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 7.45pm

- Friday September 6, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 7.45pm Wales vs Azerbaijan - Friday September 6, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 7.45pm

- Friday September 6, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 7.45pm Five other games on red button on Friday - full schedule here

Saturday

Kosovo vs Czech Republic - Saturday September 7, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 2pm

- Saturday September 7, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 2pm Lithuania vs Ukraine - Saturday September 7, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 5pm

- Saturday September 7, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 5pm France vs Albania - Saturday September 7, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm

- Saturday September 7, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm Serbia vs Portuga l - Saturday September 7, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 7.45pm

l - Saturday September 7, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 7.45pm Two other games on red button on Saturday - full schedule here

Sunday