Gareth Southgate's England squad: Youth over experience?

Gareth Southgate was just getting into his stride when he declared: “We lack some experience in a lot of positions, but we’ve got to keep evolving as a squad”.

It was a bold statement but, with eight matches before he names England's Euro 2020 squad, it was time for Southgate to shake things up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 20, and 21-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka were both selected over 29-year-old Kyle Walker at right-back.

James Maddison, 22, and 20-year-old Mason Mount joined Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, 26, and Wan-Bissaka as four uncapped players called up to the 25-man squad.

"We've got a depth of talent now because we've approached it slightly differently to look at younger players," Southgate explained to the media.

The message from his news conference was loud and clear: Be bold, be brave, there is no time to stand still.

On Mings, Southgate said: "He's an interesting case because he's got into the game a bit later than some others. I really like his leadership qualities."

On Wan-Bissaka: "He's adapted very well and very quickly to a high-profile move [to Manchester United]."

On Maddison: "He is improving. He's a talent for sure. I think we have to work out where that fits into the way we play."

On Mount: "He's been one of the outstanding players in the league already this season. He's in on merit, simple as that."

Injury-hit Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes a welcome return to the squad.

Southgate said: "Hopefully we can play a part in him getting fully up to speed and he sees that we've got the faith in him as well, that we think he's a player that can help us moving forward."

Kieran Trippier, who scored a wonder free-kick in last summer's World Cup semi-final against Croatia, is already reaping the rewards of his surprise move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid this summer.

"We want to reintegrate Kieran into the group, so he knows that he's still on our radar," he explained. "He's obviously had a huge move that kind of goes under the radar a little bit here and he's started the season really well."

Southgate brings honesty and clarity to his squad selections, particularly to players he does not select.

Kyle Walker will miss the chance to earn 50 senior caps in the next two weeks.

"I think he understands the thinking," he said. "I have a close dialogue with all of the players that are in the squad and particularly those that aren't in the squad this time. I've spoken with all of them to make sure they're very clear as to the reasoning why."

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland also misses out because of frustrating form in the Championship.

"Jack's had a difficult period," said Southgate. "I spoke to him last night. There's no hiding from that. My goodness, he showed some guts to take a penalty in front of the kop at Leeds in the little spell he's had. I hope that's the flag in the sand for him that now he can move forward and start that rebuild."

Southgate has a strong pool of goalkeepers and joked as a stadium announcer appeared to suggest Rob Green was nearby.

"Paging, Mr Green" said the voice, as it interrupted the FA's media briefing.

"Mr Green retired at the end of last season!" smiled Southgate.

Bulgaria and Kosovo now stand in the way for Southgate's youthful squad as experience takes a back seat on the road to Euro 2020.