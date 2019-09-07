European Qualifiers round-up: France and Portugal hit four in victories

4:28 Highlights of France’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Albania Highlights of France’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Albania

A weakened France side scored four goals for the fourth time in five Euro 2020 qualifiers as the Group H leaders swept aside Albania 4-1.

Their superior goal difference - four better than Turkey's and nine better than Iceland's - is what is keeping the world champions in first place as all three teams are level on 12 points.

The start of the match was delayed by seven minutes as the Stade de France public address system played the national anthem of Andorra - visitors next week - and Albania refused to begin until the error was rectified.

Even without the injured Paul Pogba, and with Kylian Mbappe watching from the stands, there was little concern for the hosts as Kingsley Coman scored twice, with Chelsea's Olivier Giroud and debutant Jonathan Ikone also on target.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris conceded a 90th-minute penalty from which Sokol Cikalleshi scored as France threw away their clean sheet.

Also in Group H, Turkey beat Andorra 1-0 with a late Ozan Tufan strike, leaving them level with both France and Iceland at the top on 12 points. Earlier in the day, Iceland beat Moldova 3-0.

Group H table Team Played Points Won Drawn Lost France 5 12 4 0 1 Turkey 5 12 4 0 1 Iceland 5 12 4 0 1 Albania 5 6 2 0 3 Moldova 5 3 1 0 4 Andorra 5 0 0 0 5

European champions Portugal got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track with goals from William Carvalho, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva helping them to a pulsating 4-2 Group B victory in Serbia on Saturday.

The victory lifted the Portuguese to second place in the group on five points from three games, eight behind runaway leaders Ukraine who have 13 from five matches after their 3-0 win in Lithuania earlier on Saturday.

Third-placed Luxembourg and Serbia in fourth both have four points from as many games while Lithuania are bottom with one point from four matches.

Portugal dominated the opening half and Carvalho fired them ahead in the 42nd minute, before Guedes doubled Portugal's lead with a fine individual effort.

Group B table Team Played Points Won Drawn Lost Ukraine 5 13 4 1 0 Portugal 3 5 1 2 0 Luxembourg 4 4 1 1 2 Serbia 4 4 1 1 2 Lithuania 4 1 0 1 3

Centre back Nikola Milenkovic pulled one back for Serbia in the 68th minute, heading a Dusan Tadic corner past keeper Rui Patricio.

But taunted by chants of "Messi" from Serbia's die-hard fans, Ronaldo demonstrated his class in the 80th minute when he took a Bernardo Silva pass in his stride and coolly dinked the ball over the advancing Dmitrovic.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with his team-mate William Carvalho

Serbia refused to roll over as Aleksandar Mitrovic drove a shot from inside the penalty area into the roof of the net after a defensive blunder in the 85th minute but Silva sealed the contest with a clinical finish barely 60 seconds later.