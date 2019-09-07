England 4-0 Bulgaria: Harry Kane hat-trick maintains perfect start

6:09 England 4-0 Bulgaria England 4-0 Bulgaria

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as England maintained their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualification with a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria at Wembley.

The England captain broke the deadlock midway through the first half, slotting home from six yards after Bulgaria's insistence to play out from the back was punished by Raheem Sterling.

Group A table Team Played Points Won Drawn Lost England 3 9 3 0 0 Kosovo 4 8 2 2 0 Czech Rep 4 6 2 0 2 Montenegro 4 2 0 2 2 Bulgaria 5 2 0 2 3

After a subdued first-half display, England hit full stride in the second period. Kane doubled his tally from the penalty spot within four minutes of the restart, after Marcus Rashford was brought down in the box, and then returned the favour to Sterling, squaring the ball for the Manchester City forward to add England's third on 55 minutes.

Player ratings England: Pickford (7), Trippier (7), Keane (7), Maguire (7), Rose (7), Rice (8), Henderson (6), Barkley (8), Sterling (9), Rashford (7), Kane (9)



Subs: Mount (6), Sancho (6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (6)



Man of the match: Harry Kane

Kane dusted himself down after being bundled to ground in the area on 73 minutes and completed his hat-trick with another emphatic penalty that restored Gareth Southgate's side to the top of Group A.

5 - Harry Kane has scored five penalties in his last five appearances at Wembley Stadium for club and country (2 for Spurs and 3 for England). Routine. pic.twitter.com/H7pWS8fGuJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 7, 2019

Bulgaria set up in a 5-4-1 and looked to shut up shop, and though they did have the first half chance of the game as Jordan Pickford denied Marcelinho's deflected effort, England finally broke them down on 24 minutes.

Trying to play out in a triangle with his defenders from a goal kick, Plamen Iliev's loose pass fell straight to Sterling, who got to the byline and turned the ball back for Kane to slot home from six yards.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring his third of the evening

Bulgaria continued to retreat despite the goal, and though England eventually turned it on after the break, it came after a fine chance for a leveller. After playing a fine one-two, Wanderson's half volley from an angle was saved well by Pickford, and moments later England had daylight.

Team news England opted for an experienced XI as Trippier started at right-back, while Rice, Henderson and Barkley were in a midfield diamond with Sterling behind Kane and Rashford.



Mount, Maddison and Mings started on the bench.

Up the other end, Nikolay Bodurov left a leg on Rashford, who showed fine agility to turn in the box, allowing Kane to score from the spot for his and England's second.

Kane then turned provider for Sterling, squaring from the left for the City man to tuck home under the crossbar for his seventh in as many games for England.

Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring against Bulgaria

With England controlling the match, Southgate introduced fresh blood. Mason Mount came on with 25 minutes remaining, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also made his first England appearance in 18 months.

Kane then completed his hat-trick, winning a penalty thanks to sub Kristian Dimitrov's sloppy foul in the box, and finding the top left corner with fine strike from 12 yards.

Delighted to score a hat trick for @england! Great performance from the boys! Ready for Tuesday 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/vzpH19LaoO — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 7, 2019

Rashford was denied a deserved goal late on by Iliev from close range, and it ended 4-0 as England kept perfect. Southgate, picking a trusted XI, got a professional performance in return.

Mount: I loved every minute

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount made his debut at Wembley, coming on with 25 minutes to go, and admits he was so excited it's all a blur to him now...

"It's a dream to make your England debut, you wait a long time for this moment. You dream of this happening, it's a slim chance that it happens, but it's obviously such a proud moment for me and my family. It happened so quickly, it's like a blur now!

"I wasn't that nervous. I was more excited to get on the pitch. I loved every minute of it. It's been a crazy couple of months, it's happened so quickly to this moment, but I've loved every moment. I'm enjoying learning every day, learning so much from the seniors."

Opta stats

England are unbeaten in their 11 matches against Bulgaria (W7 D4 L0) - against no nation have they faced more times without ever losing (11 - level with Finland & Turkey).

England have avoided defeat in each of their last 42 European/World Cup qualifying matches (W33 D9 L0), since losing 0-1 to Ukraine in October 2009.

Harry Kane became the first player to score 25+ goals in his first 40 appearances for the England men's team since Gary Lineker (27 goals). It was his 13th hat-trick for club and country (11 for Spurs, 2 for England).

What's next?

England now face Kosovo at St Mary's in Southampton on Tuesday evening at 7.45pm in Group A, while Bulgaria play the Republic of Ireland at the same time in a friendly.