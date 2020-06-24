Serie A: Lazio hand Juventus four-point lead at Serie A summit with defeat at Atalanta

Jose Luis Palomino's header completed a fine turnaround as Atalanta came roaring back from two goals down to beat Lazio 3-2 and damage their Serie A title hopes.

An own goal by Marten De Roon put Lazio in front after five minutes and midfielder Milinkovic-Savic soon picked up a loose ball just outside the area and curled in a brilliant effort to make it 2-0.

Robin Gosens got Atalanta back into the game with a powerful header from Hans Hateboer's cross just before halftime and Ruslan Malinovsky struck a superb equaliser from outside the box midway through the second half.

Palomino's header from Alejandro Gomez's corner completed a brilliant comeback and left Atalanta fourth on 54 points after 27 games. Second-placed Lazio stayed on 62 points, four behind leaders Juventus.

Third-placed Inter Milan threw away two points in the Serie A title race when they missed an open goal and conceded an 89th-minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw at home to mid-table Sassuolo.

The game hinged on an incredible miss by midfielder Roberto Gagliardini who had the chance to put Inter Milan 3-1 ahead midway through the second half when he was left four yards in front of an open goal but somehow hit the crossbar.

Image: Giangiacomo Magnani was mobbed by his team-mates after scoring a late equaliser

Instead, Domenico Berardi equalised with a penalty in the 81st minute and, although Borja Valero put Inter back ahead five minutes later, poor defending by the hosts allowed Giangiacomo Magnani to equalise in the 89th minute.

The result left Inter on 58 points, eight behind leaders Juventus with 11 matches to play.

Roma forward Edin Dzeko scored two similar, superbly-taken goals to give his side a 2-1 win at home to struggling Sampdoria as they resumed their Serie A campaign.

Playing their first match since March 1, Roma fell behind after a misunderstanding in defence allowed Manolo Gabbiadini to pounce and score from a narrow angle.

Jordan Veretout thought he had levelled on the half hour with a long-range shot but VAR spotted a handball by Carles Perez in the buildup.

Roma took full control after the break and equalised in style. Lorenzo Pellegrini launched a ball over the Sampdoria defence and Dzeko, with his back to the ball, let it drop over his shoulder and volleyed past Emil Audero with his left foot.

Aleksandar Kolarov struck the foot of the post with a free kick for Roma before Dzeko repeated his trick.

This time, Bryan Cristante chipped a ball over the Sampdoria rearguard and the Bosnia forward, again with his back to the ball, turned it past Audero for his 14th league goal of the season.

Roma stayed fifth with 48 points from 27 games while Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria are 16th with 26, one point clear of the drop zone.