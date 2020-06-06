Premier League restart: Arsenal thrash Charlton in friendly as clubs step up return

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil breaks past Charlton's Andre Green during a friendly match at the Emirates

Arsenal beat Championship strugglers Charlton Athletic 6-0 at the Emirates on Saturday, as a number of clubs stepped up their preparations for a Premier League return.

With the league set to resume on June 17 following the coronavirus lockdown, a number of clubs have been attempting to build up their players' fitness and get used to the behind-closed doors conditions they can expect for competitive action.

Mikel Arteta's side eased to victory at home, with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick in a 6-0 win with forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette also on the scoresheet.

Arsenal will be in action on the first night back when they take on Manchester City, while Charlton are set to resume on the weekend of June 20.

Despite the defeat, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer was pleased with what he saw from his side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also on the scoresheet for Arsenal

"To be playing against those players... some of them have been playing Champions League for years, playing against a proper opposition, every single position they are really strong," Bowyer told the Charlton website.

"Our players didn't disgrace themselves, they worked hard and tried to do the right things, it will be good for them, a good learning curve.

"It was a good workout. Obviously playing Arsenal, they are a proper side. It was a difficult workout and it was good fitness.

"Of course we were rusty, we were always going to be that, but the lads worked hard and put all their effort in and we looked quite good fitness-wise. It was a good test for us."

Arsenal groundstaff clean the corner flag before the friendly

Meanwhile, Manchester United took part in an inter-squad friendly at Old Trafford ahead of their clash with Tottenham on June 19.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been particularly pleased to see Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba back in action after the pair spent a sustained period out through injury prior to the season being suspended.

Players drove to the stadium in their match kit and the match was refereed by fitness coach Charlie Owen.

Chelsea also hosted a friendly between their squad at Stamford Bridge ahead of resuming their campaign against Aston Villa on June 21.

Manager Frank Lampard and his coaching staff acted as officials for the match, which saw the squad split and wear their home and away kit.

Villa, who are two points from safety in the relegation battle, played a friendly against Midlands rivals and Championship promotion-chasers West Bromwich Albion.

Bruno Fernandes carries the ball during a Manchester United first-team training session at Old Trafford

Dean Smith's side are four points clear of bottom-placed Norwich, who also stepped up their preparations on Saturday.

The Canaries held their training session at their Carrow Road Stadium as they prepare for a survival bid and their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on June 27.

Daniel Farke's men return to league action against Southampton on June 19.

