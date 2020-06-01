David Luiz wants Arsenal stay - 'very high chance', says Kia Joorabchian

David Luiz could be an Arsenal player next season - despite being out of contract

David Luiz wants to extend his stay at Arsenal despite being out of contract and there is a "very high chance" it will happen, says his agent.

With Sky Sports News recently learning Luiz moved to the Emirates on a one-year deal - rather than the reported two-year contract - his agent Kia Joorabchian has revealed Arsenal had options to extend the deal for a second season, which they did not take and the clause has since expired.

In an interview with Sky Sports News on Sunday, Joorabchian insisted the Brazilian did not want to leave north London, adding the club and player would discuss his future as soon as possible.

Luiz arrived from Chelsea last summer and has played 32 times for Arsenal

"He's very happy at Arsenal," Joorabchian said. "He has an extremely good relationship with both the coach and the sporting director. He has good relationships all throughout the club, right up to the owner. He respects everybody.

"These contract situations, these renewals, if he stays or if he goes... will all sort themselves out when we get back to some kind of 'new' normal [after coronavirus].

"David will sit down with Arsenal before the season begins, have his conversations and they will both decide if he will stay or not. That will come before the season starts. The chances are very high [of Luiz being at Arsenal next season].

"There is no desire to leave. But again, we are going to live in a 'new' normal, we will have to see what Arsenal's position will be. But I believe there is a wish from both sides to continue."

'Willian wants to finish career at very high level'

Willian wants to sign a three-year deal with Chelsea, but the club only want two

Joorabchian also revealed Luiz's Brazilian compatriot Willian remains in contract talks with Chelsea, despite rumours over a possible exit, and that the club are keen to sign him for two years but the player wants three years.

"Before the pandemic occurred, the negotiations were around two and three years," he added. "Chelsea have a policy which we respect and understand but Willian has a career and he has ambition.

"He wants to finish his playing career at a very high level."

'Coutinho could stay with Bayern Munich'

Philippe Coutinho has had 'conversations' with Bayern Munich about next season

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been widely linked with a return move to the Premier League, but Joorabchian said the 27-year-old, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, could extend his stay in Germany.

"It's up to Bayern Munich whether or not they want to extend the loan," he said. "It's purely Bayern's decision, we have a will to stay, and we will see about next season when we get back to this 'new' normal.

"We've had some conversations with Bayern about next season [already]."