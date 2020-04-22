Philippe Coutinho: Chelsea offered chance to sign Brazilian by Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich

Chelsea are one of the clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

He is currently on loan at Bayern Munich until the end of the season, but the Bundesliga club are unlikely to take up their option to sign him permanently.

Coutinho moved to Barcelona from Liverpool for £145m three years ago.

He came on as a second-half substitute when Bayern won 3-0 win at Chelsea two months ago and while he was in London he told his agent he would be interested in returning to the Premier League.

Chelsea will strengthen their squad in the next transfer window, and have already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax but have Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud out of contract this summer.

2:05 Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian says he would love to play in the Premier League again and 'everything is a possibility' Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian says he would love to play in the Premier League again and 'everything is a possibility'

Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, this month told Sky Sports News his client would "love" to come back to the Premier League, but questioned what the financial conditions of all clubs would be following the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona have begun offering players to Inter Milan in the hope of striking a part-exchange deal for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine striker is one of Barca's top targets this summer but the financial impact of the coronavirus means they are unlikely to meet his £97m (€110m) buy-out clause.

Lautaro is keen to join Barcelona and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.