Lautaro Martinez: Barcelona offer players to Inter Milan in talks to sign striker

Barcelona have begun offering players to Inter Milan in the hope of striking a part-exchange deal for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine striker is one of Barca's top targets this summer but the financial impact of the coronavirus means they are unlikely to meet his £97m (€110m) buy-out clause.

Lautaro is keen to join Barcelona and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Discussions via intermediaries have been going on for some time and Inter are said to be warming to the idea of players in exchange, and had asked for the chance to sign Brazil midfielder Arthur - but Barca declined.

Barcelona declined Inter's advances of Arthur

However, the Italian club have been offered Nelson Semedo, who is said to be open to the move, and they are very interested in the right-back, as well as the young midfielder Carles Alena.

Alena - a La Masia academy graduate - is currently on loan at Real Betis and is said to still hold out hope that he can force his way into Quique Setien's plans when he returns this summer, casting doubt on Inter's ability to persuade him to leave the Nou Camp.

Several members of the Barca hierarchy are said to be reluctant to sell another academy graduate, after reluctantly agreeing to let Carles Perez join Roma last summer, initially on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Barca have also offered left-back Junior Firpo to Inter, having only signed him from Real Betis last summer, but Inter are not keen. Barca themselves want a new left-back and are interested in another Argentine - the Ajax player Nicolas Tagliafico, who has been linked with Chelsea in the past.