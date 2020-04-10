Kia Joorabchian exclusive: Philippe Coutinho? Willian? 'No one is thinking about transfers'

Kia Joorabchian is the agent of Chelsea forward Willian

There are more important things in the world than football; that is the message that comes through loud and clear when you speak to Kia Joorabchian.

He is one of the leading football agents in the world and, at the moment, all he is thinking about is the health of his family, his employees and his clients.

Joorabchian has players in lockdown all over the world and he speaks to each of them at least once every two days. Chelsea's Willian is back in his native Brazil, compatriot Philippe Coutinho in Germany where he is on loan at Bayern Munich, while Arsenal's David Luiz remains in London, and Oscar is in a hotel room with his family in Shanghai.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Joorabchian said: "Everyone wants to stay safe, stay healthy and get back to training. Everyone is trying to stay positive."

That means there is no talk of transfers at the moment. Instead, most of Joorabchian's time is taken up talking to his players about schooling, cooking and training at home.

For someone who has been at the centre of some of the biggest deals in world football, he genuinely appears to have zero interest in doing business at the moment.

"None of my boys have spoken to me in terms of their future," he said. "All my boys are concentrating on getting through this period of time and getting back to normality."

Joorabchian played an instrumental part in the £146m deal that took Coutinho from Liverpool to Barcelona two years ago. Players are still being linked with big-money deals in the next transfer window, but Joorabchian thinks it would be immoral for clubs to spend extravagantly when so many people and businesses are suffering around the world.

"It becomes very difficult to say I'm going to spend £100m on a player'" he said. "I think you're also going to encounter a moral issue in this. Is it morally correct when others are suffering?"

There is a ray of hope as far as Joorabchian is concerned and that is the improving situation in China. Life there is slowly getting back to normal and Oscar is due to return to training with Shanghai SIPG on Monday. He has been in quarantine in a hotel room with his wife and children since he returned to China two weeks ago.

He has not played or trained with his team-mates since the Chinese season ended in November last year. Now Joorabchian believes there is a chance the Chinese Super League could get back under way at the end of June, which could also be the time when football returns in Europe.

"Oscar never complains," Joorabchian said. "He's extremely grateful that he's going to start training again."

Philippe Coutinho, on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, is another of his clients

Thousands of miles away in Brazil, Willian is training on his own at his family home. He was given permission by Chelsea to fly home but he is ready to come back as soon as it is safe to start training and playing again in England.

Although his contract runs out at the end of June, he is committed to finishing the current campaign with Chelsea whenever that may be, even though it is looking less likely that he will be at Stamford Bridge for 2020-21.

"There is a lot of speculation but I can genuinely explain to you we have not spoken about transfers or anything like that," Joorabchian said. "No one has the right feeling. Neither us nor the other side have the feeling to discuss something when so much is happening around the world that is so much more important."

Another client Joorabchian has been keeping in contact with regularly is Coutinho, who is likely to leave Barcelona during the next transfer window and admitted to Joorabchian during a long conversation in London in February that he would like to return to the Premier League one day.

Oscar has been quarantined in a hotel in Shanghai during the coronavirus pandemic

Clubs such as Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal are interested in signing him, but the fact that Joorabchian is an Arsenal supporter and has excellent contacts at the Emirates will not influence where Coutinho ends up next.

"The fact I'm an Arsenal supporter is not a secret," Joorabchian said. "I don't have any preference where the players go. I don't try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility.

"The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic."

What is clear is that there is a lot less money in football now and that is going to have a knock-on effect on the transfer market. Despite his reputation as a deal-maker, Joorabchian does not appear concerned about prices falling - in fact, he seems more concerned for everyone's health, and England's National Health Service.

"I want to say how grateful and thankful I am to the people in the NHS on the frontline," he said. "I have a lot of friends who work there and I know what they and their families are going through. They are doing an incredible job and you can't put a value on that."