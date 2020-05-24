Philippe Coutinho: Bayern Munich let option to make loan deal permanent expire

Philippe Coutinho has struggled to find his best form at Bayern this season

Bayern Munich will not be taking up the option of making Philippe Coutinho's loan deal from Barcelona permanent.

The Brazilian is on a season-long loan at the Allianz Arena, but has struggled to find his best form despite scoring nine goals in 32 matches prior to the suspension of the Bundesliga.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German magazine Der Spiegel: "The option expired and we haven't activated it.

"We're going to plan our squad for next season and we'll see if he still has a role to play with us or not."

Rummenigge's comments will alert the Premier League clubs who have been monitoring Coutinho's loan spell with the German champions.

Chelsea are one of the clubs that have been offered the chance to sign the 27-year-old who moved to Barcelona from Liverpool for £145m three years ago.

Coutinho made 52 appearances for Barcelona before his loan to Bayern was agreed

Coutinho came on as a second-half substitute when Bayern won 3-0 win at Chelsea in February year and while he was in London he told his agent Kia Joorabchian he would be interested in returning to the Premier League.

Everton and Arsenal are also interested in the playmaker who made 152 appearances for Liverpool from 2013-2018 scoring 41 goals.

"The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in," Joorabchian said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News last month.

"The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic."