Inter Milan target signing Edinson Cavani on free transfer

Edinson Cavani will be available on a free transfer this summer

Inter Milan want to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer as they prepare for the potential departure of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona, according to Sky in Italy.

Cavani is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer - so is free to speak to other clubs - and he has also been a target for Atletico Madrid since January, as well as clubs in the Premier League.

Inter are exploring possible free transfers and swap deals, with the summer transfer market expected to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and they are also keen on Brescia's Sandro Tonali.

Lautaro is one of Barca's top targets this summer and Sky Sports News reported last month that they had offered a number of players to Inter in the hope of striking a swap or part-exchange deal.

Right-back Nelson Semedo and left-back Junior Firpo are two players offered to Inter and are being assessed in regular meetings between chief executive Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio, according to Sky in Italy.