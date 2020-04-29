Arthur insists he is staying at Barcelona amid Juventus and Inter Milan interest

Arthur has ended speculation over his future at Barcelona, insisting he wants to stay despite interest from several top clubs.

The Brazil midfielder has reportedly become a target for Juventus - and Sky Sports News reported last week that Inter Milan had asked about his availability during talks over Lautaro Martinez's potential move to the Nou Camp.

Sky Sports News has also been told that Barca's board and head coach Quique Setien still see a future for him at the club, however, despite the need to recoup funds from player sales in the next transfer window due to the financial impact of coronavirus.

And the player himself also sees a future at Barca for "a long time to come".

"There'll always be rumours, but I'm honestly really clear about the fact that the only option I'm interested in is staying at Barcelona," he said.

"I'm really sure and relaxed about it. I feel very much at home here and thank the club and the coaching staff for the faith they've placed in me. That's yet another reason that makes me totally certain that all I want to do is stay here.

"The rumoured interest from big clubs is always flattering for anyone - and it's a good sign - but my mind is totally focused on being here for many years to come.

"Barca is the club I've always wanted to be at, and I want to remain an Azulgrana for a long time to come; that comes above everything else.

"Every day I feel more at home here; in the team, around the club and in the city. I also love the people and the culture here and really feel the fans' support.

"I'm 100 per cent focused on working and want us to get back and playing whenever we can, because I'm raring to continue improving here and fighting for more silverware in a Blaugrana shirt."