Serie A to resume full training on Monday after Italian government grants permission

Serie A clubs will resume full squad training on Monday after permission was granted by Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

The Italian government have confirmed squads are now able train together for the first time since the league was suspended on March 9.

Clubs were allowed to resume training last Monday but only on an individual basis and respecting social distancing rules.

At a press conference on Saturday, Conte said: "From May 18 retail stores, hairdressers, beauticians, bars, restaurants, pubs, football teams' training sessions and museums will start again.

"But always in compliance with the regulations and with the control of the Region."

No date has been set for the restart date for the Serie A season but it's a boost for clubs who voted in favour of June 13.

Sixteen clubs voted for June 13 as a potential date with four clubs voting for June 20 during a league assembly on Wednesday.

"We need to understand if the conditions for the resumption of the football championship can be fulfilled in maximum safety. We need to have some more guarantees, we hope to arrive as soon as possible," he added.

Juventus are top of the paused Serie A table, just a point ahead of Lazio.