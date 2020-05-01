Coronavirus: Serie A says clubs have 'unanimous will' to finish season

Serie A has reiterated that its 20 clubs have a "unanimous will to finish the season" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said the government could end the season if they do not reach an agreement with the league over the medical protocols needed to restart matches.

No matches have been played since March 9 due to the virus, with the competition currently suspended.

Serie A sides are scheduled to return to training on May 18 ahead of a planned resumption of the league, with the Italian government's lockdown measures due to expire on May 17.

However, the clubs' return to training is not guaranteed, as the government could still choose to extend the lockdown.

Other major European leagues are also planning to finish the 2019/20 season on the pitch, such as the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

However, France and the Netherlands have declared the current campaign over. PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions, while the Eredivisie finished without a winner.