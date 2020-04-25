Coronavirus: EFL warns 'suitable testing' must be in place before football returns
"The position of the EFL remains unchanged in that the priority is to resume the 2019-20 season as soon as it is possible, with matches only returning at an appropriate point and based on guidance from the relevant authorities"
By PA Media
Last Updated: 25/04/20 2:43pm
The English Football League (EFL) has warned that football cannot resume before adequate testing arrangements are in place for coronavirus.
It follows reports that the Premier League has stepped up planning for a return behind closed doors as early as June.
The EFL said its own position remains unchanged as it looks to find a way to resume play as soon as possible.
In a statement, the EFL said: "Clearly, before any return to football can take place, suitable testing arrangements for participants must be in place and this is core to our current planning, as is ensuring there is absolutely no negative impact on the country's front-line workers, the emergency services, league and club staff members."
The EFL says it will continue to work with all stakeholders, including the Premier League and the Football Association, to determine key details including the scheduling of fixtures, promotion, relegation and the timing of transfer windows.
A "select group of medical professionals and sports scientists" are also working alongside the EFL's medical advisor.
"This group will consider the latest medical information and evidence from both in the UK and abroad, particularly around the viability and accessibility of the various COVID-19 tests that are currently available," the statement added.
"As part of our work to address the broader challenges posed by COVID-19, the EFL will continue to engage in dialogue with the Government, football partners, member clubs and other relevant stakeholders about the evolving situation."