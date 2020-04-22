National League votes to end season at current point

National League matches have been suspended since March 16

National League clubs have voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 at its current point and cancelling all remaining fixtures.

Ninety per cent of the National League clubs supported a motion in favour of bringing an end to the leagues, which have been suspended since March 16.

The options concerning promotion and relegation in the National League, National League North and National League South of the current campaign remain "under careful and timely consideration".

Barrow are top of the National League with the champions rewarded with a place in the Football League.

The records for the 2019-20 season for all non-league levels below National League were expunged on April 9.

A National League statement said: "In the knowledge that the ordinary resolution has passed, the League's Board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible.

"Clubs yet to respond still have an opportunity to do so, and the League wishes to include as many preferences as possible before the final voting result is declared.

National League chief executive officer Michael Tattersall said: "At a time when the entire country is wrestling with the devastating impact of Covid-19, the cancellation of the remaining normal season matches brings a degree of certainty to our Clubs coping with the business implications of the virus."