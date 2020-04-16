UEFA considering Champions League final on August 29

The 2020 Champions League final has been delayed due to Coronavirus

UEFA is considering proposals which would see the Champions League final being played on August 29, three months later than originally scheduled.

The Champions League final was due to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 30.

Under one of the new proposals which UEFA will discuss next week, the final would be moved to Saturday, August 29 at the same venue.

The Europa League final which was due to be played in Gdansk on May 27 could now be played on Wednesday, August 26.

UEFA is looking at two different options for restarting their club competitions.

If domestic seasons restart in June, UEFA hopes it may be possible to play European club games at the same time.

But if they are delayed, it is more likely that European club games would start after domestic seasons have finished.

The Premier League will meet again on Friday to consider how to end the season and Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News says an increasing number of clubs want the campaign concluded by June 30 because of player contracts.

That opens up the possibility for the Champions League being played as a 'mini-tournament' in August in Istanbul.

Manchester City and Chelsea are still in the Championship League, while Wolves, Manchester United and Rangers are still in the Europa League.

UEFA's proposals will be discussed at its Executive Committee meeting next Thursday.

It is also holding talks with its 55 member associations on Tuesday and the European Clubs' Association and European Leagues on Wednesday.