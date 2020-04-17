Coronavirus: What is the state of play in Europe's top leagues

When will the Premier League season finish?

With football suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, what is the current situation around Europe's top leagues?

UEFA has stated it would ideally like all domestic leagues to be played to a finish by June 30 - here is the state of play around some of the continent's biggest domestic leagues:

England - Premier League

The Premier League will meet on Friday with an increasing number of clubs wanting the season concluded by UEFA's preferred June 30 deadline because of player contracts.

No decisions are expected to be ratified at Friday's meeting and, as has always been the case, the season will only restart when the Government advises it is safe to do so - most likely with games being played behind closed doors.

EFL

Saturday May 16 has been pencilled in by the EFL as a possible return date, although it remains to be seen if that will be impacted by Thursday's statement from the Government to extend lockdown for another three weeks.

The PFA has put together a captains' working group, consisting of six players from Leagues One and Two, who will look at the reality of when players return to training.

Non-league

The National League North and South both remain suspended. All of the tiers below that have had their seasons cancelled, with all results expunged and declared null and void.

Scotland - Premiership

Will Celtic be handed the Scottish Premiership title?

The Scottish Premiership is suspended, but following the SPFL's decision to finish the season for the Championship, League One and League Two, the board now has the power to terminate the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic topping the table.

PFA Scotland has stated the players' union will not block efforts to complete the Scottish Premiership behind closed doors.

Championship, League One & League Two

Dundee voted yes to the SPFL resolution on Wednesday, which resulted in the seasons in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two ending.

Dundee United have been declared champions of the Championship, Raith Rovers champions of League One, and Cove Rangers champions of League Two.

Partick Thistle have been relegated from the Championship, while Stranraer were demoted from League One.

Italy - Serie A

Juventus were crowned Serie A champions for an eighth consecutive time in 2019

The Italian Football Federation is determined to complete the season and is working on a viable scenario to roll out the calendar once instructions from its medical committee and the government allow it.

The Sports Minister has suggested Serie A teams could return to training on May 4 based on current lockdown measures.

A board meeting will take place on April 23 and league chiefs are hopeful that Serie A can return sometime in June with matches being played behind closed doors every 72 hours.

Spain - La Liga

Will La Liga be played to a finish behind closed doors?

The last game played in Spain was Eibar vs Real Sociedad on March 10, which took place behind closed doors.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said a May 28 resumption of the league is the best-case scenario.

Training will not return until emergency measures - in place until April 26 - are lifted.

France - Ligue 1

French football authorities are considering restarting Ligue 1 on June 3 or 17, with the latter date the more likely.

If the season resumes on June 17, teams would have to play every three days to ensure the regular campaign finishes by July 25, allowing time for relegation and promotion play-offs to be completed by August 2.

The French Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and St Etienne has been rescheduled for June 27 while the League Cup final, in which PSG are due to meet Lyon, has been pencilled in for July 11.

Germany - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga are hoping to restart on May 9 behind closed doors

The Bundesliga are hoping to recommence the season on May 9 behind closed doors, with large public gatherings banned until August 31.

All Bundesliga teams are back training at their training grounds.



They are training in small groups and the regulations around social distancing depend on the state they are based in.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

The Dutch FA plans to resume the suspended season for its top two divisions on June 19, behind closed doors.

Clubs could return to training in mid-May should the government give permission.

Three of the top four clubs in the league table, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven, have called for the season to be cancelled.

Belgium - Pro League

In Belgium, Club Brugge could be declared champions

The Pro League's board of directors have recommended the season should be ended, with Club Brugge declared champions.

This decision has yet to be ratified by the Belgian FA's general assembly.

They had been due to meet on April 15 but that meeting has been pushed back to April 24.

Portugal - Primeira Liga

All matches in the country's Primeira Liga were suspended indefinitely on March 12, with 10 matches still to play this season.

Champions League & Europa League

When will UEFA's showpiece finals be played?

UEFA is considering proposals which would see the Champions League final being played three months later than scheduled at the end of August.

The Champions League final was due to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 30.

Under one of the new proposals, which UEFA will discuss next week, the final would be moved to Saturday, August 29 at the same venue.

The Europa League final which was due to be played in Gdansk on May 27 could now be played on Wednesday, August 26.