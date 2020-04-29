Coronavirus: Juventus' Paulo Dybala yet to recover over a month after positive test

Dybala announced in March that he was self-isolating after contracting COVID-19

Paulo Dybala, who tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time on March 21, has not yet received a negative swab and therefore cannot be considered cured of the virus.

The 26-year-old forward announced he was asymptomatic and self-isolating at home last month.

The Argentina international announced on Twitter that he and his partner Oriana Sabatini had both tested positive after becoming the third Juventus player affected, with defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi also confirming positive diagnoses.

The future of the 2019-20 Serie A season remains uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic

A negative result has not yet arrived for Dybala, but after the last swab the viral load is reportedly now very low.

At the end of March, the forward said in a video update that he "felt good" and was ready to partake in individual training again, following his diagnosis.

Rugani waited 35 days to turn negative, whilst Matuidi received the all-clear a few days less. Even for Dybala, the worst is behind him and it will only be a matter of days for him to finally get rid of the last signs of the virus.

'Training restart does not mean Serie A season will resume'

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18, which means Serie A sides could begin playing games again in June.

But the country's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora told Italian television channel LA7 that clubs being permitted to train again does not indicate that there will necessarily be an immediate return to Italian top-flight fixtures.

Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy's sports minister, says that the path to restarting the Serie A season is getting "narrower"

He said: "I always said that resuming training absolutely does not mean resuming the season. I understand some people saying it but that leaves us with uncertainty.

"If we don't want uncertainty than we need to follow other countries which have already shut down everything.

"Honestly, I see the path to restarting Serie A getting ever narrower. Resuming training is an important sign but if I was among the presidents of the soccer teams I would be thinking about next season."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday that professional sports teams could start training again on May 18

Serie A's governing body is holding an emergency meeting on Friday, the league has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Over 27,000 people have died from coronavirus in Italy. However, the number of daily new cases of COVID-19, as well as the fatalities, have seen a steady decline and the country is set to ease lockdown measures on May 4, allowing individuals to practice sport outdoors.

"Having read what some people have said, we could have a surprise after the league meets because I think there could be a majority of presidents ready to ask for the season to be ended so they can best prepare for next season," Spadafora added.

"I cant say today whether the season will resume in mid June.

"From now until then its a month and a half, so time enough that we can hope the country is much better, but we cant have any certainty. I appeal to the league and to the federation: start thinking about a plan B."