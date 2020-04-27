'Earliest Serie A return is June 10', says Sky Italy's Valentina Fass

Juventus were top of Serie A when the season was suspended

The earliest resumption of the Serie A season after the coronavirus-induced suspension will not be until June 10, according to Sky Italy's Valentina Fass.

All sport in the country was originally halted on March 9, but there has been renewed optimism that football could return after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the country was easing lockdown measures.

However, Fass says that restrictions will remain in force for football until the middle of May when it is hoped clubs will be able to re-open their training grounds.

"Football can't start again officially, or can't start officially in the training centres - the clubs won't be allowed to - until the 18th May when supposedly another phase will begin," Fass said when discussing what Conte's announcement might mean for Italian football.

0:46 Valentina Fass explains the steps that would have to be put in place for Serie A football to return in Italy Valentina Fass explains the steps that would have to be put in place for Serie A football to return in Italy

"But this hasn't been written on the decree yet because at the moment they don't feel that there is the conditions to allow that to happen.

"So, for the moment, footballers will be allowed to run and train in a local park, but not at their training centre.

"For example, Roma will be able to go to Villa Borghese but won't be able to go to Trigoria."

Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina has previously warned that a continued shutdown could spell disaster for football's finances in the country, but Fass says it appears tentative steps are being made with a view to resuming the season in June.

Only last week, all 20 Serie A clubs unanimously agreed that they should try to complete the current season.

It is hoped Serie A could return in June

The country has been among the hardest hit by coronavirus with over 26,000 deaths and, much like the Premier League, sport will only be allowed to resume once it is deemed safe and proper to do so.

"This, at the moment, seems like football is being kept a step back," Fass said.

"It delays further the beginning of what would be the restart of the Serie A season, which at the earliest could be on the 10th June."