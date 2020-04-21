Serie A teams agree season should be completed

All 20 Serie A teams are in unanimous agreement over plans to finish the season

Italy's 20 Serie A teams have unanimously agreed they should try and complete the 2019-20 season which is currently at a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Tuesday.

Previously, several clubs, including Sampdoria and Torino, had opposed carrying on while Brescia went further, saying they would prefer to forfeit matches rather than take to the field.

"The Serie A general assembly met this morning and confirmed, with a unanimous vote of all 20 clubs connected by video conference, the intention to complete the 2019-2020 football season, if the government allows it to take place," Serie A said in a statement.

It said that the resumption of play would take place "in compliance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals".

Juventus were top of Serie A when it was suspended in March

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said that it wants the season to finish, even if it takes until the autumn. It hopes that teams can start training in May although there is still no indication of when, or if, the government will allow matches to be played again.

The announcement comes as UEFA told its 55 member associations on Tuesday that it will produce guidelines for countries that want to end their seasons early.

UEFA stand by their recommendation for domestic seasons to be finished, but appear to now be considering the possibility that it may not be possible for all members.

Cancelling leagues without UEFA's approval could see clubs prevented from qualifying for European competitions, as they are determined by final positions in domestic standings.

UEFA's executive committee will meet on Thursday to discuss any specific requests from associations.