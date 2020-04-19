Roma players and coaching staff agree to go without pay for four months

Roma players and coaching staff have agreed to go without pay for the next four months to help the club’s finances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roma said in a statement on Sunday that the players would forgo the wages they were due to receive between March and the scheduled end of the season in June.

Roma also said the players would top up the wages of other club employees who were placed on the Italian government's social safety net scheme to ensure they received their regular monthly income.

#ASRoma’s first team players as well as coach Paulo Fonseca, and his staff, have volunteered to forgo four months’ salary this season to help the club navigate the economic crisis that has engulfed the world of football since the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/H3DJz8Z7B0 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 19, 2020

"We always talk about unity at Roma and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach, and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together," said chief executive Guido Fienga.

"(Club captain) Edin Dzeko, all the players and (coach) Paulo Fonseca have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for and we also thank them all for their superb gesture towards the employees at this club."

Earlier this month, Serie A clubs unanimously agreed to cut the salaries of players, coaches and staff, with the exception of Juventus, who had already sorted out a deal with their own players.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when the season will be able to restart.