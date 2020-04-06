Serie A clubs agree 33 per cent wage cuts amid coronavirus outbreak

Roma's Chris Smalling and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo go for the ball during the Coppa Italia round of eight

Serie A officials say member clubs have agreed to impose 33 per cent wage cuts on playing and coaching staff to help reduce losses during the coronavirus outbreak.

After an emergency general assembly by video conference, the league said in a statement on Monday that the stoppage caused by the pandemic had left Italian football in a "very difficult" situation leading to an urgent need for a reduction of costs.

The league proposed cutting annual wages by one third - or four months' salary - if Serie A was unable to resume and by one sixth - two months' salary - if it was able to restart, with each club having to negotiate the individual cuts with their players.

Nineteen of Serie A's 20 clubs voted for the recommendation while Italian champions Juventus abstained, having already reached a separate agreement with their players.

The Italian football players association has not yet signed off on the deal.

A Serie A statement said the move was "necessary to safeguard the future of the entire Italian football system".

The statement added: "The intervention... foresees a reduction of one third of the total gross annual salary in the event that it is not possible to resume sporting activity, and a reduction of one sixth... if the remaining matches of the 2019/2020 season can be played in the coming months."

League officials also revealed a shared determination to finish the season, if possible.

Serie A has been suspended since the government ordered a nationwide lockdown nearly a month ago because of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 15,887 lives in Italy, almost a quarter of the global death total.

It is not certain when, or even if, the season will restart although Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina said on Sunday that the season, originally due to finish in May, could run until September of October if necessary.

Twelve rounds remain along with four games that were postponed from the weekend of February 22. The Coppa Italia semi-finals were also suspended after the first leg.

The statement added: "There is a confirmed willingness to bring this season to an end and to get back to playing, without running any risks, only when the sanitary conditions and the government's decisions will allow so."

At least 15 players have tested positive for COVID-19.