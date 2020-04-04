Romelu Lukaku says he has 'matured' after leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan

0:33 Romelu Lukaku tells Thierry Henry he is missing football and the fans Romelu Lukaku tells Thierry Henry he is missing football and the fans

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku says he has "matured" in Italy since leaving Manchester United and is now an all-round better player.

Lukaku needed to escape United to "rediscover himself", Belgium's record goalscorer told Sky Sports News in January, and has hit the ground running at Inter this season, scoring 17 goals in 25 games.

But, speaking to former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry on an Instagram Live, Lukaku said he is working hard to make sure his game is about more than just goals.

Lukaku was sold by Manchester United for around £73m in the summer

"When you mature, it's not only about yourself anymore," Lukaku said.

"Scoring is my drug, that's what I live on. But the older you get, you have to use your intelligence, I am a student of the game.

"I think if I want to help my team, I have to be capable to give assists.

"It cannot just be me [scoring], it has to be the guy next to you. Everyone has to feel important.

"If I cannot shoot myself, I will always look for the last pass."

Lukaku worked with Henry when he was part of the Belgium coaching staff

Football in Italy has been suspended until at least April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic and it remains unclear when Serie A will return.

"It's just difficult, I miss the competitiveness, the training sessions and I miss the game, playing in front of the fans," added Lukaku. "That is the most difficult thing and the thing I miss the most."

"What about scoring goals?" asked Henry.

Lukaku, laughing, responded: "Yeah, that is the most important thing."