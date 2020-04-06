Cristiano Ronaldo urges fans to attempt 'core crusher challenge' during coronavirus pandemic
Juventus forward completes 142 repetitions in just 45 seconds
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 06/04/20 10:39am
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is urging football fans to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic by attempting a core strength challenge.
With many populations around the world required to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus and relieve pressure on health services, Ronaldo has continued to train indoors in Italy.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner - who has agreed to take a wage cut for the next four months amid the pandemic - performed the 'core crusher challenge' as part of Nike's Living Room Cup initiative.
Ronaldo recorded a staggering 142 repetitions in just 45 seconds.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes also attempted the exercise but couldn't quite reach Ronaldo's level, managing 117 repetitions in total.
United and Portugal defender Diogo Dalot also gave it a go but fell short of both his international team-mates, completing 105 crunches.
