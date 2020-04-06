Bayern Munich return to training in 'small groups'

Bayern Munich will return to training in 'small groups' on Monday

Bayern Munich players will return to training on Monday for the first time since the Bundesliga season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern will train in "small groups" after the German Football League recommended clubs should not return until at least April 5.

A club statement read: "The FC Bayern Munich first team will return to training in small groups from Monday, 6 April. This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities. It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed.

"Training will take place with no members of the public present. In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, FC Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the FC Bayern training ground."

The Bundesliga campaign has been on hold since March 13 and remains suspended until at least April 30 following a meeting of league clubs last Tuesday.