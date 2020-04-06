Alternative Premier League Team of the Season: Running XI

On Sky Sports this week we're discussing the Premier League team of the season - but who would make it into alternative XIs based on certain stats? Today we're looking at the best Running XI...

This is a side full of high endurance players - the men who have covered more ground than anyone else in their position this season.

As with each of our alternative XIs, a 4-3-3 formation will be used and players included must have played at least 50 per cent of the season so far.

Defence

In defence, Sheffield United's now infamous over-lapping centre-backs are unsurprising inclusions, tasked with roaming forward in attack far more than the average Premier League central defender.

Either side of them are Dan Burn, who covers more ground up and down the pitch than any defender, alongside Arsenal's Cedric Soares, who creeps in having played just enough this season while at Southampton.

In goal, Norwich's Tim Krul averages 5.6km covered per 90 minutes - the most of any Premier League goalkeeper and almost 2km more than the lowest return.

Rodri features fourth on the list despite featuring at times in defence

Midfield

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has covered more distance than any other Premier League player this season, but he's also played every minute. This is about who covers the most per 90 minutes.

For that, West Ham's Pablo Fornals leads the way overall, averaging an impressive 12.4km per 90 minutes played - around 400 metres more than any other player.

The leading returns are all central midfielders, fulfilling their box-to-box duties, with Bournemouth's Philip Billing and Brighton's Pascal Gross the next selections to make this XI.

Attack

In attack, Man City's Riyad Mahrez possibly goes under the radar for his energy, covering more ground per 90 minutes than any Premier League forward this season.

Less surprisingly, perhaps, is the inclusion of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino - constantly seen harrying opposing defenders, while Burnley's Jay Rodriguez fills the final berth.

If you want a side to give you maximum effort and never stop running for the cause, this is the team.