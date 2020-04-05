Vote for your Premier League team of the season - and hear our choices

Who makes your Premier League team of the season?

Listen to a special Sky Sports podcast discussing the Premier League team of the season - and then vote for your own best XI.

Sky Sports Digital football features editor Peter Smith is joined by football journalists Lewis Jones and Ron Walker to pore over the contenders for the team of the year so far, and decide who makes the grade with the season currently on hold.

With Liverpool enjoying such a comfortable lead at the top of the table, will it be chock-a-block with Reds players? And will Sadio Mane make it into the line-up after winning your Player of the Season vote last week?

Have a look at our line-up below - and listen to the podcast, which you can find above, for our thinking behind our picks.

Our Sky Sports team of the season. What do you think?

