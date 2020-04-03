Premier League player of the season: Liverpool's Sadio Mane selected by Sky Sports readers

2:35 Highlights from three of the contenders for the Premier League Player of the Season award; Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Kevin De Bruyne. Highlights from three of the contenders for the Premier League Player of the Season award; Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Kevin De Bruyne.

Sadio Mane is the Premier League player of the season according to the Sky Sports audience.

During our special week-long focus on the player of the season prize, we've been asking you to vote for your standout player of the 2019/20 campaign - and Liverpool forward Mane has emerged as the winner.

Over 50,000 votes were cast and Mane scooped up 33 per cent of them, placing him just ahead of his team-mate and captain Jordan Henderson (31 per cent), with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (20 per cent) in third.

That trio were the main choices, with Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk (five per cent) and Mohamed Salah (two per cent), way back in the standings. 'Someone else' was an option selected by nine per cent of voters.

Mane has been a key figure for the runaway Premier League leaders this season, scoring 14 times. Crucially, his goals have won Liverpool 18 points - that's more than any other player at any other club.

Throw in his seven assists - only Alexander-Arnold has provided more among Liverpool players this season - and Mane has had a direct hand in 32 per cent of Liverpool's goals.

"When they signed him from Southampton there were a few raised eyebrows, but he has just been incredible," Redknapp tells Sky Sports. "He's made out of granite. He's so strong, he's brilliant in the air, he attacks the back post as well as anybody and he can finish off either foot.

"He is just a phenomenal player, great at playing off that side, where he'll put the ball into the frontman and Roberto Firmino will set him up. He is an absolute machine in every single game. He gets scrappy goals, great goals, he doesn't care, and that's what sets him apart."

Mane may have wrapped up the overall Premier League award, according to the Sky Sports readers - but we're also giving you the chance to vote for the best player at each Premier League club this season.

We've picked out some of the best performers at each top flight side - now you need to tell us who should be number one!