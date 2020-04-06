What's your favourite Premier League goal of all time?

4:50 We continue our look at some of the greatest goals ever scored in the Premier League, including Robin van Persie's superb volley against Charlton as well as many more memorable strikes from down the years We continue our look at some of the greatest goals ever scored in the Premier League, including Robin van Persie's superb volley against Charlton as well as many more memorable strikes from down the years

With much of the country housebound, we thought it fun to come up with a list of the greatest Premier League goals - and we want you to choose your favourite!

There have been so many breathtaking efforts since the league's inception in 1992 and we kick off our selection with these strikes - so tell us the standout by voting at the bottom of the page.

Andros Townsend: Man City vs Crystal Palace - (22nd December 2018)

What a hit from Palace's England winger, which helped secure the visitors' shock 3-2 win at the Etihad last season. For many, this was the goal of the season in 2018-19.

Paolo Di Canio: West Ham vs Wimbledon - (March 26, 2000)

Let's leave it up to Martin Tyler to describe the Italian's outrageous strike, with the long-time Sky Sports commentator saying at the time: "I do not believe that. That is sensational, even by his standards!"

Glen Johnson: Portsmouth vs Hull - (November 22, 2008)

Eric Cantona: Man Utd vs Sunderland - (December 21, 2006)

Pajtim Kasami: Crystal Palace vs Fulham - (October 21, 2013)

Dietmar Hamann: Liverpool vs Portsmouth - (March 17, 2004)

Thierry Henry: Arsenal vs Man Utd - (October 2, 2000)

Matt Le Tissier: Southampton vs Newcastle (Goal 2) - (October 24, 1993)

Alan Shearer: Newcastle vs Everton - (December 1, 2002)

David Beckham: Wimbledon vs Man Utd - (August 17 1996)

Gareth Bale: Stoke vs Tottenham - (August 21, 2010)

David Luiz: Fulham vs Chelsea - (April 17, 2013)

Tony Yeboah: Wimbledon vs Leeds - (September 23, 1995)

Matthew Lowton: Stoke vs Aston Villa - (April 6, 2013)

Robin van Persie: Charlton vs Arsenal - (September 30, 2006)

Juliano Belletti: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea - (October 18, 2008)

Wayne Rooney: Man Utd vs Man City - (February 12, 2011)

It is sensational control in the first place from the Pompey right back, but to then smash in a looping volley from 35 yards out really takes the breath away.An iconic Premier League goal from Man Utd's mercurial France forward, although perhaps one best remembered for his collar-up celebration afterwards.The chest control, then the beautifully struck volley - and all from the tightest of angles - make this strike from the Swiss midfielder all the better.The fact that Shaka Hislop in the Pompey goal does not even move as the German's thunderous volley flies past him shows just how cleanly the Reds midfielder caught this strike.The Gunners' France forward was known for his spectacular strikes down the years, but he surely cannot have caught too many better than this outrageous long-range effort to help beat rivals United.We had the first of his brilliant two goals in this clash in our first vote last week, and this effort is equally breathtaking.The Premier League's record goalscorer rates this well-struck volley as his best league goal and who are we to disagree!Another iconic Premier League goal, this one coming on the opening day of the 1996/97 season at Selhurst Park as the United midfielder scored from his own half.How on earth does the Spurs forward manage to get his foot wrapped round the ball in order to volley it into the top right-hand corner of the net?Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say 'well done', as is the case with this long-range piledriver from the Blues' Brazil centre-back.The Ghana striker's second entry already, but tough to say which is the better strike? This effort at Selhurst Park, though, does combine eye-catching skill with a thunderous finish.If you like your goals to be long-distance volleys, then there can be few better than this effort from the Villa defender.The Goal of the Season winner from the 2005/06 campaign, and you can see why after this incredible volley from the Dutchman.Well, this is a Brazil defender we are talking about, so you cannot really be that surprised to see the ball ending up in the top right-hand corner of the net from 35 yards out.The United striker's best-ever goal? Well, that will be for you to decide, but it will be hard to top this acrobatic overhead kick in of all matches, the Manchester derby.