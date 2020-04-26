Italy sets May 18 date for professional sports teams to resume training

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has outlined when sportspeople can resume training

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

Twelve rounds remain in Serie A, plus four other games that were postponed from the 25th round. The Italian Cup was suspended after the first leg of the semi-finals.

The move means that Serie A could potentially resume playing games in June, though Conte said a decision on that will not be made until a later date.

Conte said the government will "work with experts" to monitor the situation and then later "evaluate whether there are the conditions to end the suspended championships".

Conte also said that athletes will be free to resume training individually from May 4.

