Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for Hammarby in a friendly during coronavirus lockdown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a 25 per cent stake in Hammarby

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in a friendly match for Swedish club Hammarby on Friday.

Ibrahimovic, 38, returned to his native Sweden after the Italian football season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ibrahimovic is a co-owner of Hammarby with a 25 per cent stake in Swedish top-flight club.

He has been training with them as Sweden has resisted a full lockdown, and on Friday took part in an internal friendly at the Tele2 Arena where Hammarby were joined by local clubs Bajans and IK Frej for a combined inter-team friendly.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the inter-team friendly organised by three local clubs

Ibrahimovic upset fans of his former side Malmo when he purchased a stake in Hammarby, with those supporters tearing down a state erected by his former club in his honour.

Ibrahimovic is set to stay in Sweden and continue to train with Hammarby until travel restrictions into Italy are lifted for him to return to Milan.