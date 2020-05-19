European Solidarity Cup: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter to play charity matches in 2021

Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid in 2021 for the charity round-robin event

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter are planning a 'European Solidarity Cup' when it is safe for supporters to return to stadiums.

The three clubs have planned the charity matches for 2021; Real Madrid vs Inter will take place in Madrid, Inter vs Bayern in Milan, and Bayern vs Real Madrid in Munich.

The dates will be finalised once it is known when fans are able to attend matches.

All proceeds will go towards medical authorities currently battling the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and Spain, while the host club will invite a representation of health workers to attend each match.

"The coronavirus pandemic has hit Europe hard," said Bayern chairman and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "We have established very good relations with a lot of clubs through many Champions League games, and have struck up friendships with some of them.

Inter will host Bayern and head to Spain to play Real Madrid

"Despite all the suffering and all the problems, we in Germany are perhaps fortunate that our healthcare system is proving resilient in this crisis. But we have also seen horrifying images from Italy and Spain, both countries among those hardest hit in Europe by the pandemic.

"We Germans have a very special relationship with both countries; Italy, like Spain, is one of our favourite holiday destinations."

Bayern played Real Madrid in the preseason International Champions Cup last year

Bayern said they will invite 5,000 nurses, carers and doctors to the Allianz Arena for the match against Real Madrid.

"The three clubs want to show these heroes our solidarity, our respect and our gratitude," Real Madrid added in a statement.

"The three clubs want to transmit a message of solidarity and brotherhood among the peoples of Europe."

State of play in Germany, Italy and Spain

Germany's Bundesliga returned on the weekend behind closed doors, featuring social distancing goal celebrations and substitutes wearing masks.

Serie A will not be able to restart before Monday, June 15, due to a decree from the Italian government banning all competitive sports events until June 14.

As of Monday, clubs in the top two divisions of Spanish football are back training in groups of up to 10 people, La Liga confirmed. La Liga president Javier Tebas wishes to stage matches every day, with June 12 named previously as a potential date for restarting.