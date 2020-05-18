Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Juventus training as clubs near group training return

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to training with Juventus tomorrow as Serie A begins preparations for its resumption.

The Portugal captain will finish his mandatory 14-day quarantine on Monday night after flying in from his home in Madeira and will subsequently join the individual sessions at the club's Continassa training base.

Ronaldo had returned to his homeland immediately after the victory over Inter Milan on March 8 which took Juve top of Serie A before the league was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United star spent two months in isolation with his family in the Portuguese island and then flew back into Turin, where he continued to train in a home gym, two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Italian government's scientific committee is continuing discussions over when group training can recommence ahead of a possible restart to matches behind closed doors in June.

The resumption of collective training had initially been agreed for Monday, but has now been postponed due to requests to modify certain protocols in the proposal.

Ronaldo left Italy after the 2-0 win over Inter Milan in March

The most important amendments include the abolition of a safety distance to be observed by players during training sessions and the measures to be taken in case of a new positive within the squad, which would require the rest of the team to go on a training retreat quarantine.

Serie A clubs have agreed to restart the league season on June 13 if the government grants its approval, but the chances of resumption still hang in the balance.

Italy, which has been one of the first and worst hit countries by coronavirus in Europe, almost completely relaxed their lockdown measures on Monday as they entered Phase 2 of their protocol, and is braced to reopen borders on June 3.