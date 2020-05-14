Juventus target Jorginho, Miralem Pjanic swap deal with Chelsea

Jorginho (L) is wanted by former coach Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

Juventus want to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to work with Jorginho again having moved with the Italy midfielder to Chelsea from Napoli in the summer of 2018.

Sarri was sacked by Chelsea after only one season in charge at Stamford Bridge despite securing Champions League qualification via a third-place finish in the Premier League and winning the Europa League.

Jorginho endured a difficult first campaign in England, but has since flourished under the management of Frank Lampard, contributing seven goals from a deep-lying midfield role.

Jorginho has enjoyed a more productive second season in England

The 28-year-old, who cost Chelsea an initial £50m, has three years remaining on his current contract.

Juventus are exploring their options ahead of the next transfer window and are aware that the current coronavirus pandemic will have an effect on what they can spend.

They are willing to include Pjanic in a deal that would see Jorginho arrive in Turin.

Juventus do not want to lose Miralem Pjanic on a free transfer next summer

Juventus signed Pjanic from Roma for £25m in June 2016 and he currently has only one year left on his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain also want to sign Pjanic, in a swap deal with Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes and, according to Sky Italy, that is the most "concrete option" at the moment.