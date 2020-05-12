Christian Pulisic raring to go for Chelsea once football returns after recovering from tendon injury

Christian Pulisic says the tendon injury that kept the Chelsea winger out for three months was more serious than expected but he's now fully recovered and ready to return to football.

The USA captain has not played since New Year's Day at Brighton and his recovery will be a boost to Chelsea once the sport resumes.

"I didn't take it as seriously as I think I should have," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was one of those you felt you could do a lot of things but you try to push it that one extra step and realise it's not ready yet."

"It was a frustrating process but I'm feeling good and ready to go again."

The 21-year-old has returned to London following a spell back home in Pennsylvania where he is was spending lockdown.

Pulisic said: "In times like these it's nice to be able to spend time with family, finding shows to watch, playing video games and being able to work out.

"We're training, following all the government guidelines and hopefully we're back playing soon.

"I'm a big fan of golf and basketball and I've got a miniature hoop here so I can shoot at my house."

Frank Lampard has been urging Pulisic to improve his game

His hat-trick against Burnley remains the highlight of his short Chelsea career when he became the youngest Blues player in the Premier League era to score three in a game.

Head coach Frank Lampard has previously praised his abilities but has also urged him to improve in certain areas.

"I want to learn to be even more clinical in front of goal continue to boost my numbers, get more goals and assists," he added.

"I want to be stronger on the ball, being able to hold off players and those are two areas that I'm definitely working on."

Pulisic has been learning from experienced duo Willian and Pedro during his time in west London.

The American said: "I think it's great to have friendly competition. They're all great guys and it's great to be learning from them and also getting to play with Callum (Hudson-Odoi). It's a strong area of our team."

At 21 he's already played with a host of formidable talents at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

Pulisic says former club Borussia Dortmund is the ideal club to develop at

Erling Braut Haaland is the latest player to choose Dortmund as the ideal spot for his development and Pulisic's former team-mate Jadon Sancho has already made significant progress.

"It's one of the big reasons why I was really drawn there when I was very young," Pulisic said.

"I think they give younger players opportunities and it's a great club to go and develop.

"He (Sancho) was given an opportunity, just like I was, at a very high level, and they show you right away that they trust you and they're going to give an equal opportunity to all the players.

"He's done an amazing job since he came in and has obviously shown what abilities he has."