Antonio Rudiger says Liverpool should be awarded Premier League title if it is not safe to return

Antonio Rudiger says Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title if it is not safe enough to complete the remainder of the season.

The Chelsea defender hopes the football can restart but says he would not feel comfortable doing so while people are dying across the world with coronavirus.

Liverpool have a 25-point lead at the top of the league with nine games to play, Manchester City in second have 10 to play.

Rudiger said in an interview with ZDF: "Honestly, as far as I'm concerned they can give Liverpool the title. At the end of the day they deserve it, they've had a great season and are leading the table with, oh I don't know how many points.

"The thing is they were going to win the thing anyway, so I think the title is theirs ethically. Of course, I hope that the season can be finished and it will be sporting for everyone."

Rudiger, whose club Chelsea are fourth, in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and remain in the last 16 of the Champions League, would not be in favour of restarting the season too soon.

"If we continue to play and there is a danger, and we ignore that while people are dying somewhere in the world, I don't know if that would sit right on my conscience," he added.

"If everything fits and it comes from those in charge that it's okay, there's no danger, then we can start. But if there is a danger that it will start again and more people will get infected [we can't start again]."