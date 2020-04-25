Hakim Ziyech says he will be a Chelsea player on July 1 as planned

Hakim Ziyech says he will be a Chelsea player as planned on July 1 and is not concerned his move to Stamford Bridge could be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year deal ahead of his move to west London this summer after Chelsea agreed a £33.3m fee with Ajax for the attacking midfielder in February.

There is still uncertainty over how to finish many domestic competitions and how and when the transfer market will re-open, while Euro 2020, originally set to take place this summer, was postponed for a year.

However, Ziyech is confident his move to Chelsea will not be affected and says he is relieved that his future was sorted before football went into lockdown across the globe.

"After I signed the contract that was it - on July 1 I am a Chelsea player. I haven't given it another thought," he told Dutch daily newspaper AD.

"It's nice for me to have some clarity. Nobody knows exactly what will happen to the transfer market. Clubs will be more anxious to attract players for large transfer fees."

Ziyech admits he is unsure as to when he will be allowed to start playing for his new club with a decision yet to be taken over if and when the Premier League season will resume.

"The question is when countries will really open again and I can safely start there," he added. "And then there is indeed the competition, which is played there. But I have no influence on that, I will see."

Ziyech also slammed the decision to declare the Dutch season void due to the ongoing pandemic. Ajax were top of the Eredivisie table, ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference, with nine rounds of matches to play when the season was suspended.

The Dutch Eredivisie season has been ended with immediate effect, meaning league leaders Ajax have been denied the title.

He said: "Come on, what nonsense I have heard. We are at the top anyway. All those stories that AZ deserved the title more because they beat us twice. So the goal difference, as it always is, doesn't count now?

"How did PSV become champions in 2007? Exactly, on one goal. That we are not official champions, well. Of course I would also have preferred to have won that title on the field, but if you have to choose one club as champion, then that would be Ajax to me."