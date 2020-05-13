FA case against FIFA over Chelsea transfer ban to be heard in June

Chelsea were banned from making new signings during last summer's transfer window

The Football Association has taken FIFA to court over Chelsea's transfer ban and their case will be heard next month.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] will consider the FA's complaint on June 26 over FIFA's disciplinary processes.

In February last year, Chelsea and the FA were sanctioned for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

Chelsea's ban and fine were reduced following an appeal to the highest court in sport.

The FA was found to have breached rules in connection with minors and was fined a fee which was later reduced to 350,000 Swiss francs [£290,000] on appeal.

It was also given six months "to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors in football."

The FA said it would appeal the punishment and would "continue to work with FIFA and Chelsea in a constructive manager to address the issues which were raised by this case."

FIFA and the FA declined to comment to Sky Sports News over the court hearing.