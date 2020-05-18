Eden Hazard back in Real Madrid training and aiming to be ready for La Liga restart

Eden Hazard arrives for coronavirus testing in Madrid earlier this month

Eden Hazard says he is happy to be back training with his Real Madrid team-mates and is aiming to be fully fit once Spain's La Liga returns.

The former Chelsea forward has had an injury-ravaged debut season since his move from the Premier League for a deal worth £130m, and has not played since February 22.

Football's suspension came at a good time for Hazard, who was set to miss around two months with a fractured ankle.

In a video on Real Madrid's Twitter account, Hazard said: "Very good to be back on the pitch to work with the boys. We now just have to wait for the games but I'm very happy.

"After two months out, I need more fitness and more [training] with the ball. So, I just want to be ready for the next game."

Hazard has been troubled by injuries in his first season at Real Madrid

Hazard was speaking after Real's first training session back in small groups, having carried out individual sessions last week.

La Liga hopes to resume full training and matches in the coming weeks, although it has yet to confirm dates for fixtures.

"Now [the training sessions] are better. The first week was a bit strange but now we can be back in the group and with goalkeepers as well, so it's more like we want," he added.

"So now we want to be all together and try to work as a group."

Real Madrid are two points behind leaders Barcelona in the paused La Liga table, with 11 matches to play.