Man City v Arsenal: Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari injured in first half

Granit Xhaka receives treatment before being carried off at Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was stretchered off after seven minutes and Pablo Mari was substituted 16 minutes later against Manchester City on the opening night of the Premier League restart.

Xhaka appeared to collide with team-mate Matteo Guendouzi and was stretchered off the pitch, with Dani Ceballos his replacement.

Xhaka appeared to collide with Arsenal team-mate Matteo Guendouzi

Moments later, Spanish centre-back Mari signalled a problem with his Achilles after tracking a run by Riyad Mahrez and was replaced by David Luiz on 23 minutes.

Luiz was then sent off in the 49th minute after conceding a penalty for City's second goal.

Pablo Mari also had to be taken off in the first half

It is understood Arsenal flew to Manchester on the day of the game on Premier League advice.

