Manchester City vs Arsenal team news: Mesut Ozil out of Gunners squad

Mesut Ozil will not feature against Manchester City

Mesut Ozil has been left out of the Arsenal squad for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has picked a youthful line-up for the behind-closed-doors encounter, with Eddie Nketiah selected over Alexandre Lacazette up front and Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi also starting.

January signing Pablo Mari partners Shkodran Mustafi at centre-back, with Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney in the full-back positions having recovered from injury during football's postponement.

For Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus gets the nod up front ahead of Sergio Aguero, with Pep Guardiola making a string of other changes from the 2-0 loss to Manchester United before the lockdown.

Eric Garcia, 19, makes only his third Premier League start, with Aymeric Laporte returning from injury to join him in the defence.

The teams

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus.

Subs: Carson, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, B Silva, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Foden.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Mari, Tierney, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Saka, Aubameyang, Nketiah.

Subs: Martinez, Ceballos, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Luiz, Nelson, Kolasinac, Martinelli.

Neville, Carragher and Richards at the Etihad

We've got a stellar Sky Sports pundit line-up for the Premier League's return, including Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. Neville and Carragher join presenter David Jones and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards at the Etihad Stadium.

How to follow

Manchester City vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

