Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia: Andriy Shevchenko's side hold on for first Euro 2020 victory

Ukraine got their Euro 2020 campaign up and running with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over North Macedonia in Bucharest.

Andriy Shevchenko's side put the disappointment of their opening 3-2 defeat to the Netherlands firmly behind them as first-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk put them in the ascendancy.

However, North Macedonia showed plenty of fighting spirit and found a route back into the game when Goran Pandev was caught inside the penalty area by Vyacheslav Karavayev. Ezgjan Alioski's penalty was saved but the Leeds star reacted quickest to tuck home the rebound.

2 - Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk are the first ever duo to both score in each of their side's opening two matches at a single European Championship tournament. Deadly. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/imzqqLB0M6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2021

It set up a grandstand finish at the National Arena but Ukraine held on to secure all three points despite missing a late penalty as goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski denied Ruslan Malinovskiy.

Victory gives Ukraine a fighting chance of qualifying for the last 16 from Group C, but after back-to-back defeats, North Macedonia will exit the tournament if Netherlands avoid defeat against Austria on Thursday evening.

How Ukraine re-ignited their Euro 2020 campaign...

Ukraine flew out of the traps and Stole Dimitrievski was thrust into the action early, parrying Malinovskiy's 20-yard strike away to safety.

Shevchenko's side looked threatening every time they went forward as Yaremchuk got in behind the North Macedonia defence, but Stefan Ristovski's crucial interception prevented a second goal.

They eventually got their reward for a dominant start, capitalising on some extremely poor defending from a corner. Vyacheslav Karavayev flicked the ball on at the near post and it fell to a completely unmarked Yarmolenko to tap home from close range.

Player ratings Ukraine: Bushchan (7), Karavaev (6), Zabarnyi (6), Matviyenko (7), Mykolenko (6), Stepanenko (6), Shaparenko (6), Zinchenko (7), Yarmolenko (8), Malinovskyi (8), Yaremchuk (7).



Subs: Tsygankov (6), Besedin (6), Sydorchuk (n/a), Sobol (n/a).



North Macedonia: Dimitrievski (7), S Ristovski (7), Velkovski (6), Musliu (6), Nikolov (5), Ademi (6), Spirovski (5), Alioski (7), Bardi (8), Elmas (7), Pandev (7).



Subs: Trajkovski (7), Churlinov (6), Avramovski (n/a), Ristevski (n/a), Trickovski (n/a).



It was two five minutes later as North Macedonia's high line was breached once again. Yarmolenko was involved again as his pass released Yaremchuk, who tucked the ball past Dimitrievski at his near post.

North Macedonia thought they'd halved the deficit when Pandev lifted the ball over Heorhiy Bushchan, but the flag was eventually raised for offside against the veteran forward.

It was a good moment for North Macedonia, and there was further encouragement just after the break when Enis Bardhi forced Heorhiy Bushchan into a fine save at his near post.

North Macedonia, backed by their excellent support began to build up some headway and they were handed a route back into the game. Trajkovski's shot was tipped onto the bar by Bushchan, but the danger was not over as Pandev was caught by Karavayev as looked to get onto the rebound.

Referee Fernando Rapallini pointed to the spot and despite Bushchan keeping out Alsioski's initial spot kick, the Leeds full-back converted the rebound to breath like into the game.

Team news After a knee injury ruled him out of the opener against the Netherlands, Taras Stepanenko came back in the Ukraine starting XI.

North Macedonia made one change as No 9 Trajkovski comes out for midfielder Spirovski.

Ukraine were losing control of proceedings and Schevchenko reacted by taking both goalscorers off as Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk were replaced by Artem Besyedin and Viktor Tsygankov, and Tsygankov should have made the game safe, but with the goal at his mercy he fired wide from 15 yards.

They had another glorious chance to wrap up the game when the referee awarded them a spot kick after going to the pitchside monitor - the first time in the tournament - to check for a handball by Daniel Avramovski.

However, Malinovsky's strike was well saved Dimitrievski, but it didn't prove to be too costly as Ukraine held on to ignite their bid to reach the knockout stages and leave North Macedonia on the brink of a group stage exit.

Man of the match - Ruslan Malinovskiy

The penalty miss was the only blot on his copybook during what was an outstanding performance.

He was a constant threat to the North Macedonia defence and the driving force behind Ukraine's victory.

Opta stats - Ukraine end losing run at Euros

Ukraine have ended a six-game losing streak at the European Championships, with this just their second ever victory in the competition and first since a 2-1 win against Sweden in 2012, in what was their first game at the tournament.

North Macedonia have become the eighth nation to lose each of their first two ever European Championship matches, and are the first side to do so since Albania in 2016.

Four of the five penalties taken at EURO 2020 so far haven't been converted, as many as in the whole of EURO 2016 (excluding shootouts), while the last tournament with more misses from the spot was EURO 2000 (5 - excluding shootouts).

This was the first European Championship match to see both sides win a penalty since England vs France in 2004 and the first game in the competition since 1980 (when we have this data available) to see both sides miss a penalty (excluding shootouts).

What's next?

Ukraine's remaining Group C fixture Monday June 21: Ukraine vs Austria; Kick-off 5pm (Bucharest)

North Macedonia's remaining Group C fixture Monday June 21: North Macedonia vs Netherlands; Kick-off 5pm (Amsterdam)

The final round of Group C fixtures takes place on Monday with Ukraine facing Austria in Bucharest at 5pm and North Macedonia travelling to Amsterdam to play the Netherlands at the same time.