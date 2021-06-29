Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (AET): Artem Dovbyk's late header sets up England showdown in Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Ukraine set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England as Artem Dovbyk's dramatic header in stoppage time of extra-time secured a 2-1 victory over 10-man Sweden at Hampden Park.

After a lacklustre extra-time period, it looked like the two sides would have to settle for penalties, but substitute Dovbyk popped up to convert Oleksandr Zinchenko's stunning cross and secure a dramatic victory for Andriy Shevchenko's team.

Zinchenko's powerful strike (27) had sent Ukraine on their way in the first half, but Emil Forsberg's deflected effort (43) - his fourth goal in as many games at Euro 2020 - brought Sweden level just before half-time.

Both sides had chances after the break, Serhiy Sydorchuk struck the post for Ukraine before Forsberg was denied by both the post and the crossbar as Sweden searched for a winner, but they could not be separated after normal time.

Sweden's chances of a winner in extra-time were dealt a huge blow when Marcus Danielson was shown a straight red card following a VAR check after winning the ball but catching Artem Besedin's knee with his studs on his follow through.

But they looked on course to get to penalties until Dovbyk's intervention shattered them and sent Ukraine through to the last eight, where they will face Gareth Southgate's England in Rome on Saturday evening.

More to follow...

What's next?

Sweden or Ukraine will play England in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in Rome on Saturday at 8pm.