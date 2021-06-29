Euro 2020: Sweden vs Ukraine - follow live in-play action and stats

Use our complete set of live interactive graphics below to follow the knockout action with unprecedented team and player insights...
Live action
Line-ups
Average positions & passing combinations
- Euro 2020 - full fixtures and schedule
- Euro 2020 column - news and gossip
- Find out more about Stats Perform live widgets
Action areas
Team possession
Attacking thirds
Player heatmaps & touchmaps
Player stats
Detailed player actions
Match stats
Match event replays
Final Group tables
Win £100,000 with Super 6!
Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.
Trending
- Euro 2020 fixtures, last-16 and quarter-finals schedule
- England vs Germany ratings: Sterling on another level
- England's Euro 2020 route: Sweden or Ukraine next...
- Stats companion: England vs Germany
- Benitez set to be named Everton boss
- Vieira agrees to become Crystal Palace manager
- England vs Germany: Essential reading
- Stats companion: Sweden vs Ukraine
- 'I can't understand how Joshua won Olympic gold'
- Federer progresses after Mannarino retires