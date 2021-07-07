England 2-1 Denmark (AET): Harry Kane strikes extra-time winner as Three Lions set up Euro 2020 final with Italy

England captain Harry Kane fired his side into their first European Championship final by slamming in the rebound to his saved penalty in extra-time, as Gareth Southgate's team eclipsed the manager's icons of 25 years ago with a hard-fought 2-1 win over brave Denmark.

Southgate has carried the pain of his shoot-out penalty miss at Wembley since Euro 96 but his Three Lions wrote their own history on Wednesday night, setting up a Sunday showdown with Italy back at Wembley.

It was far from straightforward, with Mikkel Damsgaard breaching England's previously watertight defence with the first direct free-kick goal of the tournament on 30 minutes after the hosts had made a fast start.

But England forced an equaliser home through a Simon Kjaer own goal and while they could not get the job done in 90 minutes against an increasingly-tired Danish side, who had flown back from their quarter-final in Baku, the majority of the 60,000 fans back at Wembley roared with delight when Kane eventually beat the otherwise brilliant Kasper Schmeichel.

For Denmark, it is a valiant end to an incredible story at this tournament, and they deserve huge praise for what they have achieved after the shock of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their first match.

But England and their supporters can now look forward to one more match and the country's first major tournament final since 1966.

How England's young lions made history...

There were 60,000 fans back inside Wembley for the semi-final and, come kick-off, they were eclipsing the noise created ahead of the Scotland and Germany matches earlier in the tournament. On the big screen, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner were singing along to 'Three Lions' and the spirit of Euro 96 had undoubtedly been recaptured.

That electric atmosphere surged with early dribbles from Raheem Sterling, when Mason Mount twisted on the edge of the Danish box, and when Kane whipped a wonderful cross just beyond the Man City man's reach.

Team news England made one change from their win over Ukraine, with fit-again Bukayo Saka coming in for Jadon Sancho and Gareth Southgate sticking with the back four from that game.

Denmark were unchanged from their quarter-final win over Czech Republic.

But England threatened to be their own undoing soon after. Southgate's side had done well to stamp out individual mistakes in this tournament, but Kalvin Phillips was robbed by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who shot at Jordan Pickford, and the goalkeeper's pass out then went straight to a red shirt, with Martin Braithwaite's shot deflected behind.

It was an alarming couple of minutes for England and gave Denmark confidence, with Damsgaard bending a shot wide from the edge of the area. As the first-half clock ticked on, Pickford's streak without conceding for his country stretched past 720 minutes, setting a new English record. Moments later the ball was in his net.

Damsgaard's free-kick strike from 25 yards was sublime, with the 21-year-old dipping a fierce effort under the bar and in off Pickford's fingertips, although the 'keeper will feel he could have done better.

Image: Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard, left, celebrates with Jens Stryger Larsen after scoring his side's goal

England looked rattled. Pickford gave the ball away again. Denmark almost created a second on the break after Sterling's free-kick hit the wall. On the touchline Southgate urged his side to calm down.

The tension increased inside Wembley when Schmeichel pulled off an incredible stop to prevent Sterling turning in Kane's cross. But a minute later a similar move led to England's leveller.

Kane dropped deep, fed Bukayo Saka with a fine pass, and, with Sterling primed to tuck in his fourth of the tournament, Kjaer beat him to it and deflected the ball into his own goal.

Image: Raheem Sterling celebrates with Bukayo Saka after Simon Kjaer's own goal

England had the momentum behind them in the final moments of the half but, after the interval, it was Denmark again looking the most threatening - before Schmeichel made a second superb stop of the night to keep out Harry Maguire's header at full stretch.

Kasper Dolberg shot at Pickford after another cutting Danish move but that would be their first and only shot since the goal until extra-time, as England finally began to rediscover their authority in the match, with Mount seeing a shot blocked and another claimed by Schmeichel.

On 68 minutes, Southgate sent on Jack Grealish and he was straight into the action, forcing Daniel Wass into a foul that earned a booking, before dribbling into the box in the build-up to Sterling seeing a shot blocked.

England supporters were calling for a penalty when Kane went down in the box soon after but ref Danny Makkelie instead gave a free-kick for simulation and was backed up by VAR, before Andreas Christensen's brilliant interception prevented Maguire sending Grealish through and Phillips drilled wide from the edge of the box.

Image: Harry Kane is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring England's winner

During a nail-biting finale, England pegged back a tiring Denmark side, but still could not force a way through, with John Stones, Phillips and Maguire unable to convert and Kane mis-cuing from Grealish's cut-back in the final seconds of normal time.

Schmeichel was sharp again to deny Kane after the restart, and the Leicester man punched away a powerful Grealish effort before Sterling shot wastefully over as England piled on the pressure.

But then came the breakthrough. Sterling has been England's go-to man at this tournament and he proved decisive again, with his slaloming run into the box ended by a trip from Joakim Maehle. After a long VAR check, Kane stepped up to take it. Schmeichel got behind it, he should have grasped it - but the ball slipped out and into the path of Kane to convert the rebound and send Wembley wild.

The Danes spirited up a big push in the second half of extra-time in search of an equaliser but were all out of steam and down to 10 for the final stages when Mathias Jensen limped off. England stood firm and saw out the historic win with their delighted supporters chanting 'Ole' with every pass late on.

At the final whistle, the celebrations started, the fans sung 'football is coming home' - but the dream is not complete yet...

Opta stats - England back in a final 55 years on

England have reached their first major final (Euro/World Cup) since the 1966 World Cup, 55 years ago, the longest gap between final appearances in the history of the two competitions.

England have made it to their first ever European Championship final. Their 37 games (including this match) was the most any team had played in the competition without ever reaching the final.

England have won a European Championship knockout game after going behind for the first time ever, while it's the first time they have done so in a major tournament since a 3-2 win over Cameroon in the 1990 World Cup quarter-final.

This was the seventh game at Euro 2020 to go to extra-time, with the 1990 and 2014 World Cups the only major tournaments (Euro/World Cup) to see more matches go to the extended period (8 each).

Mikkel Damsgaard's opener for Denmark was the first direct free-kick goal of Euro 2020 with what was the 37th direct free-kick shot.

Simon Kjaer's own-goal is the first England have benefitted from in European Championship history, and third overall at a major tournament (against Czechoslovakia and Paraguay in the 1982 and 2006 World Cups).

Harry Kane is England's joint-highest goalscorer in major tournaments (Euros/World Cup), moving level with Gary Lineker on 10 goals.

Jordan Pickford set a new record for an England goalkeeper for most minutes without conceding, overtaking Gordon Banks' 720 minutes set between May/July 1966 (725 mins in total).

At 19 years and 305 days, Bukayo Saka became the youngest Englishman to start a match at the semi-final stage or later of a major tournament (Euro/World Cup).

England will play Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday at 8pm at Wembley.