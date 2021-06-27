Euro 2020: Germany team banned from training at Wembley before facing England in last 16

Germany will not be allowed to train on the pitch at Wembley the night before their clash with England in the last 16 of Euro 2020, because of concerns that, due to the amount of rain forecast in London, it may cause too much damage to the surface.
The German newspaper Bild has called it a "scandal" saying it gives an unfair advantage to England, who played all three group games on their home turf.
UEFA has stressed to Sky Sports News that, while regrettable, the decision is unavoidable and has been applied to all teams playing in a last-16 match at Wembley.
Following discussions with the Wembley ground staff, the Austrian and Italian players were also prevented from training on the pitch before their knockout game on Saturday night.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast for north London for the 48 hours prior to kick-off at 5pm on Tuesday.
As a result, Germany have altered their training plans and will have an extra session at their training base in Herzogenaurach near Nuremberg on Monday morning, before flying to London later in the day.
Havertz ready for 'special' game against England
Kai Havertz admits Germany's clash with England will be a "special game" for him - and has declared his readiness to take a penalty.
The sides meet at Wembley on Tuesday as they vie for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
Forward Havertz, one of three Chelsea players in the Germany squad alongside Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger, told a press conference in Bavaria on Sunday: "Of course, this is a special game for me.
"I've played at Wembley at one point or another. It's a big game for all of us and we'll do everything we can to win."